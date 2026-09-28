Philippines accuses Chinese vessel of spoofing location in northern waters 

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 13:09 IST
Philippines accuses Chinese vessel of spoofing location in northern waters 

The Philippine Coast Guard accused a Chinese research ​vessel on Monday of spoofing its location while ​loitering off Batanes, the country's ‌northernmost island ​group near Taiwan, saying its movements were consistent with unauthorised marine scientific research.

The coast guard said in a statement that a seabed ‌survey vessel concealing its whereabouts while holding its position in waters between the Philippines and Taiwan raised "serious concerns about the security of the country's undersea communications infrastructure and the potential military use of any data collected."

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