Volcanic ash halts Italy's Catania airport for third day in a row

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 13:19 IST
Volcanic ash halts Italy's Catania airport for third day in a row

Flights ​at Italy's ​Catania airport will ‌remain suspended ​on Monday for a third consecutive day after ‌volcanic ash emissions from Mount Etna disrupted operations, the Sicilian airport's operator said. All ‌flight operations at the airport, Italy's ‌fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, have been suspended until 2159 GMT on Monday, according to an ⁠updated ​notice ⁠from operator SAC.

Passengers were advised to check ⁠the status of their flights with their airlines ​before traveling to the airport. ⁠The operator said further updates would follow. Mount Etna, ⁠Europe's ​highest and most-active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, and ash ⁠emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting ⁠thousands ⁠of travelers during the peak holiday season this summer.

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