Swedish opposition leader Andersson says she cannot form goverment in current situation

Swedish ​Social Democrat leader Magdalena ‌Andersson said ​on Monday she would tell the speaker of parliament that she was ‌unable to form a government in the current situation, after an election earlier this month gave her centre-left bloc a narrow ‌majority.

Her decision came after the Left Party said over ‌the weekend it would back a candidate for parliament speaker from the rival Moderate party, which Andersson said undercut her attempt to build a ⁠government. "Of ​course, I take ⁠the Left Party's message seriously, and based on that and the conversations ⁠I have had, I can conclude that there is currently ​no possibility for me to form a government," she told ⁠a press conference.

The centre-left won 176 seats to 173 seats for ⁠the ​incumbent right bloc in a vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's promise to ⁠form a coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats. The speaker will now decide ⁠who ⁠to hand the task to seek to secure backing for a government, potentially Kristersson.