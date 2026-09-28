Swedish opposition leader Andersson says she cannot form goverment in current situation
Swedish Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson said on Monday she would tell the speaker of parliament that she was unable to form a government in the current situation, after an election earlier this month gave her centre-left bloc a narrow majority.
Her decision came after the Left Party said over the weekend it would back a candidate for parliament speaker from the rival Moderate party, which Andersson said undercut her attempt to build a government. "Of course, I take the Left Party's message seriously, and based on that and the conversations I have had, I can conclude that there is currently no possibility for me to form a government," she told a press conference.
The centre-left won 176 seats to 173 seats for the incumbent right bloc in a vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's promise to form a coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats. The speaker will now decide who to hand the task to seek to secure backing for a government, potentially Kristersson.