Following is a summary of ​current sports ​news briefs.

Golf-US roar ‌back to ​beat Internationals for 11th consecutive Presidents Cup win

Jacob Bridgeman ‌clinched the winning point as the United States rallied to beat the International Team 17-13 and ‌retain the Presidents Cup near Chicago on Sunday. Bridgeman ‌beat Australia's Min Woo Lee 1-up to give the Americans the 15-1/2 points required to secure the trophy, completing ⁠a ​final-day turnaround ⁠after the US began Sunday trailing 10-1/2 to 7-1/2.

Tennis-Czechs ⁠down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup ​crown

Czech Republic brushed aside Ukraine to win ⁠their 12th Billie Jean King Cup title in Shenzhen, ⁠China, ​on Sunday, with Karolina Muchova and Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova delivering an unassailable 2-0 ⁠lead in the final. Wimbledon runner-up Muchova swept past Anhelina Kalinina ⁠6-2 ⁠6-3 in the opening singles rubber before Noskova toppled world number seven ‌Elina Svitolina ‌6-3 7-6(5) to seal ​the title.