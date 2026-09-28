Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Golf-US roar back to beat Internationals for 11th consecutive Presidents Cup win
Jacob Bridgeman clinched the winning point as the United States rallied to beat the International Team 17-13 and retain the Presidents Cup near Chicago on Sunday. Bridgeman beat Australia's Min Woo Lee 1-up to give the Americans the 15-1/2 points required to secure the trophy, completing a final-day turnaround after the US began Sunday trailing 10-1/2 to 7-1/2.
Tennis-Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown
Czech Republic brushed aside Ukraine to win their 12th Billie Jean King Cup title in Shenzhen, China, on Sunday, with Karolina Muchova and Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova delivering an unassailable 2-0 lead in the final. Wimbledon runner-up Muchova swept past Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3 in the opening singles rubber before Noskova toppled world number seven Elina Svitolina 6-3 7-6(5) to seal the title.