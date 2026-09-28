Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals
Pope Leo urged Europe to remember its Christian history in a speech delivered in Metz, the hometown of Robert Schuman, a founding father of the European Union, during his four-day visit to France. The pontiff praised European integration and multiculturalism, adding that dialogue with others was a "social and political necessity" and urging EU leaders to give "real substance" to words such as freedom, democracy and unity.
"Europe has flourished and progressed when it has been able to draw on the best aspects of its past and reinvent them in new and creative ways through encounters with others," the pope said.