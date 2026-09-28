Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals

​Pope Leo ​urged Europe to ‌remember its ​Christian history in a speech delivered ‌in Metz, the hometown of Robert Schuman, a founding father of the European ‌Union, during his four-day visit ‌to France. The pontiff praised European integration and multiculturalism, adding that dialogue with others was ⁠a "social and ​political ⁠necessity" and urging EU leaders to give "real substance" ⁠to words such as freedom, ​democracy and unity.

"Europe has flourished and ⁠progressed when it has been able to ⁠draw ​on the best aspects of its past and reinvent ⁠them in new and creative ways through encounters ⁠with ⁠others," the pope said.