EU members approve five big pan-European defence projects
EU members on Monday approved plans for five pan-European defence projects spanning space, sea, air, and drone defence measures, which will now be eligible for EU funding. The European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCIs) allow European countries to work together on major defence initiatives that would be too large or too complex for a single EU member to develop, the Council of the European Union said in a statement announcing the approvals.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)