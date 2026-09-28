Pope Leo urges negotiations as Ukraine war drags on
Pope Leo said on Monday that negotiators seeking to end war in Europe must be willing to sacrifice some of their positions to achieve peace, as efforts to end the bloody, four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine continue to fail. The first US pope, speaking in Metz, a city central to the European Union founding, lamented that "war has returned, even to Europe: a new senseless slaughter, claiming countless civilian lives every day."
Offering his clearest political vision yet for Europe, Leo also spoke in favour of European integration and multiculturalism at a time the far right is gaining strength across the region. The pontiff called on Europe to integrate migrants "as if they were part of one's own family."