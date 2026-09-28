Pope Leo urges negotiations as Ukraine war drags on

​Pope Leo said ​on Monday that ‌negotiators seeking ​to end war in Europe must be willing ‌to sacrifice some of their positions to achieve peace, as efforts to end the bloody, ‌four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine continue ‌to fail. The first US pope, speaking in Metz, a city central to the European Union ⁠founding, ​lamented that "war ⁠has returned, even to Europe: a new senseless slaughter, ⁠claiming countless civilian lives every day."

Offering his ​clearest political vision yet for Europe, Leo also ⁠spoke in favour of European integration and multiculturalism ⁠at ​a time the far right is gaining strength across the region. The pontiff ⁠called on Europe to integrate migrants "as if they were ⁠part ⁠of one's own family."