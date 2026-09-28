Germany says Russia still unwilling to negotiate end to Ukraine war after Lavrov talks

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 15:42 IST
Germany says Russia still unwilling to negotiate end to Ukraine war after Lavrov talks

Berlin ​said on ​Monday that its ‌first direct ​talks with Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion ‌of Ukraine showed the two sides remain "miles apart" and that Russia is still ‌unwilling to engage in serious negotiations to ‌end the war. "Our positions were, of course, miles apart, a fact that has once ⁠again ​become ⁠apparent," a foreign ministry spokesperson said, two days ⁠after a meeting between German Foreign ​Minister Johann Wadephul and Russian counterpart Sergei ⁠Lavrov on the sidelines of the United ⁠Nations ​General Assembly.

The spokesperson added that the talks had reinforced Berlin's conclusion ⁠that Moscow remains unwilling to negotiate either ⁠a ⁠ceasefire or an end to the war in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

From Market Access to Market Power: What African Firms Need to Capture AfCFTA’s Trade Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026