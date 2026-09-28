EU to delay methane emissions rules after pushback from governments

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 16:04 IST
EU to delay methane emissions rules after pushback from governments

The ​European Commission plans ​to postpone ‌the European ​Union's landmark law to reduce methane ‌emissions, a spokesperson said on Monday, following calls from governments including France and ‌the United States to pause or ‌roll back the policy. "The Commission plans to propose a postponement of the ⁠entry into ​force ⁠of the methane regulation," a European Commission spokesperson ⁠said, without specifying the length of ​the postponement.

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen ⁠said Brussels is exploring a one-year postponement ⁠of ​the law's rules for imported fuels, in an interview with ⁠Bloomberg News on Friday. The rule is supposed ⁠to ⁠enter into force on January 1, 2027.

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