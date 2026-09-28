EU to delay methane emissions rules after pushback from governments
The European Commission plans to postpone the European Union's landmark law to reduce methane emissions, a spokesperson said on Monday, following calls from governments including France and the United States to pause or roll back the policy. "The Commission plans to propose a postponement of the entry into force of the methane regulation," a European Commission spokesperson said, without specifying the length of the postponement.
EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said Brussels is exploring a one-year postponement of the law's rules for imported fuels, in an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday. The rule is supposed to enter into force on January 1, 2027.