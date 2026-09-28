China cabinet meeting calls for stronger counter-cyclical policy support
Chinese officials on Monday stressed the need to step up counter-cyclical adjustments in macroeconomic policy "in response to problems emerging in the current economic performance," according to a state media report of a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.
Existing policy measures should be implemented more effectively, and the issuance and deployment of various types of bonds should be accelerated, the summary of the meeting showed.