China cabinet meeting calls for stronger counter-cyclical policy support

Chinese ​officials ‌on Monday stressed ​the need to ‌step up counter-cyclical adjustments in macroeconomic policy "in response to problems ‌emerging in the current ‌economic performance," according to a state media report of ⁠a ​cabinet ⁠meeting chaired by Premier ⁠Li Qiang.

Existing policy measures ​should be implemented more effectively, ⁠and the issuance and ⁠deployment ​of various types of bonds should be ⁠accelerated, the summary of ⁠the ⁠meeting showed.