US STOCKS-Wall St futures drop as oil spikes after Trump rejects Iran peace proposal

US stock index futures dropped on Monday after President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to end the conflict, leading to a spike in crude prices that rekindled inflation concerns and drove Treasury yields higher. Iran announced a peace proposal at ‌last week's United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying it had been relayed to the United States through Qatari mediators. While Trump said on Saturday he had rejected the offer, he told Axios on Sunday that he expected US negotiators to continue talks this week.

"Trump's statement that Iran has overplayed its hand suggests that the two main issues of contention remain that ‌Iran doesn't want to give up control over the Strait and the two sides are still far on Iran's nuclear program," said Mohit Kumar, an economist at Jefferies. Crude prices ‌jumped 4% to around $108-a-barrel. The 60-day rolling correlation between oil prices and Wall Street futures has climbed to its highest level since late May, LSEG data showed, suggesting that energy markets and equities are becoming more sensitive to the same macro factors, including the potential economic and inflationary impact of a prolonged conflict.

US-listed shares of precious metal miners were among top decliners as elevated yields weighed on prices of the non-yielding assets. Gold Fields slid ⁠15.3% in ​premarket trading, while Harmony Gold and Endeavour Silver lost 8% ⁠and 6%, respectively. "We are in a one factor world right now with oil prices impacting rates and rates being the main driver of all asset classes," Kumar said.

At 07:17 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down ⁠248 points, or 0.48%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 36 points, or 0.45%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 266 points, or 0.86%. Investors got some relief on the trade front following the conclusion of the ​Sino-US summit last week where the trade partners agreed to cut tariffs imposed on $60 billion worth of goods imported from each other. The countries also agreed to ⁠a two-month extension of their trade truce through to January 10.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny was high on the accessibility of some AI agents following several recent incidents of hacking, including one where OpenAI's models accessed publicly available information from US ⁠government ​websites, according to a report. As the week progresses, the spotlight will be on a slew of crucial economic indicators at a time when traders are pricing in a 68% chance that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by at least 25 basis points back-to-back in October, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index for ⁠August and the Non-Farm Payrolls report for September, both due this week, could help investors gauge the path for monetary policy by the Fed this year. Policymakers Michelle Bowman, Lisa Cook ⁠and Thomas Barkin are due to speak later ⁠on Monday and could reiterate the hawkish shift in policy at the central bank since the previous meeting.

Among others, Nvidia inched up 1.5% after the chip giant announced a $150 bln share repurchase authorization increase. Tesla dipped 0.5% after brokerage J.P.Morgan lowered its price target on the stock ‌citing weak deliveries in the ‌third quarter. Meta eased 3% after last week's 13% surge.