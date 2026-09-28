South Korean military: 'Highly likely' North Korean mine injured soldiers in DMZ
South Korea's military said on Monday that it was "highly likely" that the blasts that seriously injured two South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) at the border on September 21 were caused by a North Korean mine.
A South Korean military team was conducting a reconnaissance operation inside the western sector of the 4-km-wide DMZ border area separating the two Koreas when a landmine blast injured three heavily armed soldiers, two of them seriously. South Korea's military together with the UN Command that oversees the Korean War armistice ending the 1950-53 conflict has conducted a field investigation inside the zone.