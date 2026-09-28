South Korean military: 'Highly likely' North Korean mine injured soldiers in DMZ

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 17:56 IST
South Korean military: 'Highly likely' North Korean mine injured soldiers in DMZ

South ‌Korea's military ​said on Monday that it was "highly likely" ‌that the blasts that seriously injured two South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) ‌at the border on September ‌21 were caused by a North Korean mine.

A South Korean military team was conducting ⁠a ​reconnaissance operation ⁠inside the western sector of the 4-km-wide ⁠DMZ border area separating the two Koreas ​when a landmine blast injured three heavily ⁠armed soldiers, two of them seriously. South ⁠Korea's ​military together with the UN Command that oversees the Korean War ⁠armistice ending the 1950-53 conflict has conducted ⁠a ⁠field investigation inside the zone.

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