​British police said ​on Monday the five ‌men who ​were detained near the Fairford airbase used by the ‌US to attack Iran were all British nationals who live in London.

The police said that ‌the five men, who were arrested on Sunday ‌on suspicion of terrorism and explosive offences, were all in their mid-twenties. "At this time, we are ⁠working ​to establish ⁠the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, ⁠their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident," Counter ​Terrorism Police said in the statement.

"I am very ⁠aware of the levels of speculation about ⁠the motivation ​behind this incident, and the geopolitical questions that are being raised. However, I ⁠ask that at this time, Counter Terrorism Policing are ⁠given ⁠the space to work carefully and clearly.”