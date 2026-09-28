Games-Ohashi embraces LA 2028 challenge after Marchand calls him 'scary'

Japanese ​teenager Shin Ohashi said he was ​surprised and honoured that Olympic ‌champion Leon ​Marchand knew who he was, after the Frenchman described the 17-year-old as a "scary" prospect ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles ‌Olympics.

Ohashi, shattered the men's 200 metres breaststroke world record en route to Asian Games gold in Tokyo last week, clocking 2:04.83 to eclipse the previous mark of 2:05.48 set by China's ‌Qin Haiyang at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka. Marchand, who visited the Asian Games ‌pool, said Ohashi's rapid rise made him a formidable yet exciting challenge as the Frenchman targets a defence of his Olympic title in Los Angeles.

"First of all, I am really happy that he recognises me," ⁠Ohashi told ​reporters in Nagoya on ⁠Monday, when asked about Marchand's comments. "Personally, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Marchand so, to be ⁠honest, he's not someone I particularly want to race against.

"I respect him because I know just ​how strong he is. But if I want to win, he's someone I know ⁠I'll have to beat." Ohashi, who won five medals including two golds at last year's World Junior Championships, has ⁠also ​claimed five medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with two titles.

His world record performance came just a week after the teenager recovered from COVID-19. Looking ahead to Los Angeles 2028, ⁠Ohashi said Marchand and Britain's Filip Nowacki, who beat him at last year's World Aquatics ⁠Junior Swimming Championships, were ⁠the benchmark competitors in the event.

"Both of them are incredibly strong competitors when it comes to winning races," he said.