​Iran's embassy in London on Monday rejected what ‌it described as "unfounded and malicious speculations" linking Tehran to five British nationals who ‌were arrested over the weekend near Britain's ‌RAF Fairford airbase.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said it "categorically rejects ⁠and ​strongly ⁠condemns" attempts to connect Iran to the arrests ⁠and said such speculation would only serve to "fuel ​Iranophobia propaganda" in Britain. British police ⁠have not linked Iran to the arrests, ⁠and ​an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing was underway. RAF Fairford is ⁠a British base that houses US bombers ⁠which ⁠fly missions against Iran.