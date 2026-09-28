Trump to unveil planned $15 billion Iowa steel project

President ‌Donald Trump ​will announce on Monday a Minnesota company's plan to ‌build a $15 billion steel mill in Iowa, a White House official said, a major investment that ‌the administration is highlighting as it seeks to ‌promote domestic manufacturing ahead of the November midterm elections. Trump is expected to unveil the proposal at ⁠the ​White House with ⁠executives from Mesabi Metallics, which recently opened Minnesota's first ⁠new iron ore mine in 50 years, a ​White House official said.

The announcement was first reported ⁠by the Wall Street Journal. The proposed mill would ⁠initially ​have annual production capacity of 7.5 million tons, making it one of the ⁠largest steel plants in the US. Later additions could ⁠lift ⁠capacity to about 10 million tons a year, the White House official ‌said.

(Reporting ‌By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by ​Nick Zieminski)