Trump to unveil planned $15 billion Iowa steel project - WSJ

President ​Donald ​Trump will ‌announce Monday a ​Minnesota company's plan ‌to build a $15 billion steel mill in Iowa, a major ‌investment that the White ‌House is highlighting as the administration seeks to promote ⁠domestic manufacturing ​ahead ⁠of the November midterm elections, ⁠according to a Wall Street ​Journal report.

Trump is expected ⁠to unveil the proposal ⁠at ​the White House with executives from Mesabi Metallics, ⁠which recently opened Minnesota's first ⁠new ⁠iron ore mine in 50 years, ‌the ‌Journal reported.

(Reporting By Jarrett ​Renshaw)