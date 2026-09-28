Trump to unveil planned $15 billion Iowa steel project - WSJ
President Donald Trump will announce Monday a Minnesota company's plan to build a $15 billion steel mill in Iowa, a major investment that the White House is highlighting as the administration seeks to promote domestic manufacturing ahead of the November midterm elections, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Trump is expected to unveil the proposal at the White House with executives from Mesabi Metallics, which recently opened Minnesota's first new iron ore mine in 50 years, the Journal reported.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)