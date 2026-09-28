UK police release five on bail after arrests at airbase
British police said on Monday they had released on bail five men who were detained near a British airbase used by the US, although they remain under investigation.
British police said on Monday they had released on bail five men who were detained near a British airbase used by the US, although they remain under investigation.
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