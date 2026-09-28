Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador over ousting of Dutch Ramallah diplomats

​The ‌Dutch government ​on Monday said it had ‌summoned Israel's ambassador in the Netherlands, to protest against ‌Israel's decision to revoke ‌the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats at the Ramallah-based Palestinian ⁠Authority. Israel ​on ⁠Sunday said it made ⁠the move in response ​to Dutch sanctions targeting Israeli ⁠settlements in the occupied ⁠West Bank.

The ​Netherlands had earlier said it regretted ⁠Israel's move, which it called "unnecessary".