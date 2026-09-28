Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador over ousting of Dutch Ramallah diplomats
The Dutch government on Monday said it had summoned Israel's ambassador in the Netherlands, to protest against Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats at the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority. Israel on Sunday said it made the move in response to Dutch sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The Netherlands had earlier said it regretted Israel's move, which it called "unnecessary".