UK police release five on bail after arrests at airbase

British ‌police said ​on Monday they had released ‌on bail five men who were arrested on suspicion of ‌terrorism and explosives offences near ‌a British airbase used by the US, although they remain ⁠under investigation.

Laurence ​Taylor, ⁠Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, ⁠said officers were looking into ​every angle after the incident ⁠at the RAF Fairford base, "including that ⁠this ​may be actively committed by proxies or ⁠individuals either knowingly or unknowingly working ⁠on ⁠behalf of a foreign state."