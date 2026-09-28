UK police release five on bail after arrests at airbase
British police said on Monday they had released on bail five men who were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences near a British airbase used by the US, although they remain under investigation.
Laurence Taylor, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said officers were looking into every angle after the incident at the RAF Fairford base, "including that this may be actively committed by proxies or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly working on behalf of a foreign state."