Soccer-Denmark send injured Dorgu back to Man United

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 21:16 IST
Soccer-Denmark send injured Dorgu back to Man United

Manchester United's Patrick ​Dorgu has ​been sent back ‌from international ​duty after picking up an injury while playing ‌for Denmark in their 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League on Sunday. The versatile ‌21-year-old, who can play as a left ‌winger, left back or wing back, was forced off during the first half, appearing to hold ⁠the ​back of ⁠his thigh.

“He has an injury and has to ⁠go home. A new one has to be ​called in," Denmark coach Brian Riemer told ⁠TV2. Dorgu has appeared in all five of United's ⁠Premier ​League games this season. He came on as a late substitute and assisted ⁠Matheus Cunha's equaliser as United drew 1-1 at ⁠Fulham ⁠in their last game before the international break.

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