Italian court convicts three Egyptians over Regeni murder, acquits fourth

​An ​Italian ‌court on Monday convicted ​three Egyptian security ‌officials of involvement in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of ‌student Giulio Regeni, ‌and sentenced them to 10 years in jail. A fourth ⁠Egyptian ​defendant ⁠was acquitted.

Regeni, a postgraduate student ⁠at Britain's Cambridge University, disappeared ​in the Egyptian capital on ⁠January 25, 2016. His body ⁠was ​found almost a week later, with ⁠a post-mortem showing he had ⁠been ⁠extensively tortured before death.