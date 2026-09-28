Italian court convicts three Egyptians over Regeni murder, acquits fourth
An Italian court on Monday convicted three Egyptian security officials of involvement in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of student Giulio Regeni, and sentenced them to 10 years in jail. A fourth Egyptian defendant was acquitted.
Regeni, a postgraduate student at Britain's Cambridge University, disappeared in the Egyptian capital on January 25, 2016. His body was found almost a week later, with a post-mortem showing he had been extensively tortured before death.