Panama Canal increases daily capacity for Neopanamax vessels to 10 slots

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 22:02 IST
Panama Canal increases daily capacity for Neopanamax vessels to 10 slots

The Panama Canal ​Authority said on Monday it ​will increase daily booking ‌slots at ​its Neopanamax locks from 9 to 10 starting October 15, supported by "improving water conditions and ‌favorable hydrological projections", raising total daily capacity to 33 transit slots across all locks.

The authority also increased the maximum authorized draft for vessels transiting the ‌Neopanamax locks at 14.94 meters (49.0 feet), effective September 29.

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