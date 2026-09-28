US considering sanctions waiver for flights between Iran and Iraq's Najaf, source says

US ​President Donald ​Trump's administration ‌is considering ​a limited waiver to its ‌Iran sanctions program to allow for flights carrying Shi'ite Muslim religious pilgrims ‌between Iran and Iraq, ‌a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source, who ⁠is ​involved ⁠in the deliberations, said the US Treasury ⁠Department waiver would allow ​Iraqi Airways to fly to and ⁠from the Shi'ite holy city ⁠of ​Najaf for one month, with a more permanent waiver ⁠then potentially coming into place.