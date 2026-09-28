US considering sanctions waiver for flights between Iran and Iraq's Najaf, source says
US President Donald Trump's administration is considering a limited waiver to its Iran sanctions program to allow for flights carrying Shi'ite Muslim religious pilgrims between Iran and Iraq, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The source, who is involved in the deliberations, said the US Treasury Department waiver would allow Iraqi Airways to fly to and from the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf for one month, with a more permanent waiver then potentially coming into place.