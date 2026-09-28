Thirteen killed in fire at pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region, TASS reports
Thirteen people were killed in a fire at a pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region on Monday, state-run news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.
The blaze engulfed two buildings in the village of Kubrinsk near the town of Pereslavl-Zalessky. Around 100 emergency personnel were deployed to contain the fire, local governor Mikhail Evrayev said. Russian authorities have opened a criminal case over alleged violations of industrial safety regulations, the agency said.