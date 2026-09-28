Thirteen ‌people were ​killed in a fire at ‌a pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region on Monday, state-run ‌news agency TASS reported, citing ‌emergency services.

The blaze engulfed two buildings in the village of ⁠Kubrinsk near ​the ⁠town of Pereslavl-Zalessky. Around 100 ⁠emergency personnel were deployed to ​contain the fire, local governor Mikhail ⁠Evrayev said. Russian authorities have opened ⁠a ​criminal case over alleged violations of industrial ⁠safety regulations, the agency said.