Judge blocks Trump from tying anti-terrorism grants to election changes

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 23:49 IST
Judge blocks Trump from tying anti-terrorism grants to election changes

A US judge blocked the Trump administration on ‌Monday from conditioning counterterrorism funds to state and local governments on changes to election administration. The decision by Washington-based US District Judge Amir Ali marks the latest defeat for President Donald Trump in his bid to increase the federal government's authority over elections ahead of the November 3 ‌midterms, when his Republicans are fighting to retain majorities in both houses of Congress.

Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland ‌Security announced that it would withhold 20% of funding under grant programs related to preparing for terrorist attacks and other threats until state or local governments adopted election administration measures favored by the administration. In his ruling on Monday, Ali sided with counties and cities in Texas, Ohio and Tennessee, which sued to block the ⁠changes on the ​basis that the conditioning of ⁠such funds exceeded the Federal Emergency Management Agency's authority. A coalition of mostly Democratic-governed states filed a separate legal challenge to the policy, which remains pending.

The grant programs, ⁠totaling about $1.1 billion, have existed for years. None of them were designed with election security specifically in mind. “Congress did not authorize the grant program ​to be used for the sort of election administration reforms FEMA demands here — changes that, whether sound or not as a ⁠matter of policy, are not advanced to prepare for or respond to ‘acts of terrorism,’” wrote Ali, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Neither DHS nor the Justice ⁠Department, ​which represents the federal government in court, immediately responded to requests for comment. In announcing the plan to condition the funds, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the new requirements would protect election systems from foreign interference and cyberattacks.

The plan would have required grant recipients ⁠to use equipment that accepts hand-marked paper ballots rather than electronic voting systems, manually audit at least 5% of ballots cast, and compare ⁠their voter rolls to a ⁠DHS database to make sure no noncitizens were registered to vote. Trump has long made false claims about widespread voting fraud in US elections including the 2020 presidential election that he lost.

Independent studies and ‌audits have found voter ‌fraud to be rare.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026