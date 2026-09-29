Fourteen ​people were killed in a fire at a ‌pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region on Monday, state-run news agency TASS reported, citing ‌emergency services.

One person was being treated in ‌hospital and TASS said the fire had been extinguished. Regional Governor Mikhail Evrayev, posting on Telegram, ⁠said 10 ​deaths had ⁠been confirmed and search and rescue operations would ⁠proceed round the clock.

The blaze engulfed two ​buildings in the village of Kubrinsk near the ⁠town of Pereslavl-Zalessky. Around 200 emergency personnel were ⁠deployed ​to the scene, Evrayev said. Russian authorities have opened a criminal ⁠case over alleged violations of industrial safety regulations, the ⁠agency ⁠said.