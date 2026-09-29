Soccer-Tunisia’s miserable run continues after Botswana draw in AFCON qualifiers

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 02:45 IST
Soccer-Tunisia’s miserable run continues after Botswana draw in AFCON qualifiers

Tunisia’s poor form continued as they ​were held to a 2-2 draw by Botswana ​in their Africa Cup of Nations Group ‌H ​qualifier in Rades on Monday, extending their winless run to eight games.

It is a second successive draw for the North African side at the start of ‌the continental qualifiers having been held to a 1-1 home draw by Uganda on Thursday. Botswana lead the pool with two points from as many matches, the same as Tunisia, while Libya and Uganda have a point each. They ‌meet in Hoima on Tuesday.

Thatayaone Kgamanyane put Botswana ahead on 37 minutes but two goals from Hazem Mastouri ‌either side of halftime turned the fixture in the favour of the hosts. But Tunisia were denied victory when Lebogang Ditsele equalised for Botswana on the hour mark and the sparse home crowd left disappointed once again.

Yoane Wissa was on target as the Democratic Republic ⁠of Congo ​claimed a 2-1 win over ⁠Zimbabwe in Harare to move top of Group E with a full haul of six points. Wissa opened the scoring before turning provider ⁠for Samuel Moutoussamy to net a second on the stroke of halftime. Marshall Munetsi scored his third goal in two games ​late on for the hosts, but the Congolese hung on for the win.

Equatorial Guinea defeated Sierra Leone ⁠1-0 in the other match in the group thanks to a strike from Spanish-born forward Loren Zuniga inside the first minute in neutral ⁠Yaounde. DR ​Congo head Group E with six points from their two games, followed by Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea with three each, while Sierra Leone are yet to get off the mark.

Burkina Faso moved to the top ⁠of Group F as they defeated Central African Republic 1-0 in neutral Casablanca. RB Salzburg teenager Aboubacar Camara scored the ⁠only goal of the ⁠game on the hour-mark in his second appearance for the senior national team.

The top two nations in each pool qualify for the 24-team continental finals that will be ‌staged in Kenya, ‌Uganda and Tanzania from June 19 to July 17 ​next year.

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