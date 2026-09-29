Soccer-Infantino orders FIFA funding review after UEFA, CONCACAF seek $2.1 billion payout

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 02:48 IST
Soccer-Infantino orders FIFA funding review after UEFA, CONCACAF seek $2.1 billion payout

FIFA President Gianni Infantino ‌has ordered an assessment of proposals to distribute more money to national associations, following calls from UEFA and CONCACAF ⁠for ​a $2.1 billion ⁠payout from the governing body's reserves, but stopped short ⁠of committing to an amount.

In a letter to the ​six continental confederation presidents seen by Reuters on ⁠Monday, Infantino said the assessment would go before the ⁠FIFA ​Council on October 15, with any additional funding subject to financial checks and formal ⁠approval. "Until the assessment and necessary approvals are complete, no ⁠preliminary figure ⁠can be treated as an approved commitment to the Member Associations," he ‌wrote.

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