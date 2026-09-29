Soccer-Infantino orders FIFA funding review after UEFA, CONCACAF seek $2.1 billion payout
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ordered an assessment of proposals to distribute more money to national associations, following calls from UEFA and CONCACAF for a $2.1 billion payout from the governing body's reserves, but stopped short of committing to an amount.
In a letter to the six continental confederation presidents seen by Reuters on Monday, Infantino said the assessment would go before the FIFA Council on October 15, with any additional funding subject to financial checks and formal approval. "Until the assessment and necessary approvals are complete, no preliminary figure can be treated as an approved commitment to the Member Associations," he wrote.