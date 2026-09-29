Jefferies' record equities haul offsets asset management slump
Jefferies Financial beat third-quarter profit estimates on Monday, as higher fees from advising on deals and underwriting stock sales were complemented by a record haul in equities trading business.
Its asset management business, however, took a hit, with fees and investment return revenue shrinking to $34 million from $84 million a year earlier. That reflects weaker performance across several fund strategies, including Point Bonita, which had exposure to bankrupt auto-parts supplier First Brands.