Iran says Qatar to convey US response after talks on ideas, IRNA reports
Iran discussed ideas with Qatari mediators that will be presented to the US and expects to receive Washington's final response through Doha, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday, according to state news agency IRNA, as a fresh push is being made to end the war. Araqchi, speaking in New York, said Iran also informed the US and the international community of the conditions set by its Supreme Leader for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, without detailing them.
"If the Americans claim they are seeking an agreement or a peaceful solution, we have presented that solution," Araqchi said.