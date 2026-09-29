Iran says Qatar to convey US response after talks on ideas, IRNA reports

Iran ​discussed ideas ​with Qatari mediators ‌that will ​be presented to the US and ‌expects to receive Washington's final response through Doha, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said ‌on Monday, according to state ‌news agency IRNA, as a fresh push is being made to end the ⁠war. Araqchi, ​speaking ⁠in New York, said Iran also ⁠informed the US and the international community ​of the conditions set by ⁠its Supreme Leader for reopening the Strait ⁠of ​Hormuz, without detailing them.

"If the Americans claim they are ⁠seeking an agreement or a peaceful solution, ⁠we ⁠have presented that solution," Araqchi said.