EXCLUSIVE-Colombia held discussions with IMF, including on securing financing, sources say

The Colombian government has held a series of technical advance discussions with officials from the International Monetary Fund over the past several weeks, particularly about securing financing, in ‌an effort to reach a potential agreement that could help restore order to the South American country's finances, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella said late on Sunday that he had instructed his economic team to hold talks with the IMF to seek a way out of the fiscal ‌crisis.

The sources, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private, said the talks have focused on securing alternative financing at more favorable rates, as the country has ‌increased its domestic and external borrowing targets amid a wide fiscal deficit expected this year and next. The Finance Ministry confirmed it had asked the IMF to send a technical mission to conduct its Article IV consultation, an assessment of the country's economy and macroeconomic policies, following meetings between IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke, Vice President Jose Manuel Restrepo, Finance Minister Miguel Gomez Martinez and ministry officials.

The government said the ⁠consultation would ​allow the IMF to review its fiscal plan ⁠and economic outlook and would serve as a first step toward deepening dialogue on new forms of cooperation with the Fund. Another source familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier on Monday about Clarke's ⁠visit. That source said it was too early to discuss any details about the size of a possible IMF financing program and that moving toward a program would require a dedicated staff ​visit and discussions with Colombian authorities.

Colombian Vice President Jose Manuel Restrepo and the country's economic team discussed their contacts with the IMF and their intention to seek ⁠an agreement during some meetings with business leaders and capital markets investors in New York, two of the sources said. "I have given clear instructions to the finance minister and the entire economic team to take ⁠charge ​of talks with the International Monetary Fund. I have given that instruction in order to seek a negotiated solution to the crisis," De La Espriella said in a televised address on Sunday night. "We all know that the country's fiscal situation is the most critical in our history."

The IMF said it had no immediate comment on De ⁠La Espriella's Sunday remarks. Colombia is fiscally struggling amid lower tax revenue, expanded spending under the previous leftist government and persistent inflation. De La Espriella has promised sweeping austerity measures ⁠to cut spending.

The government has raised its ⁠fiscal deficit target for this year to 7.2% of gross domestic product from a previous 5.3%, and has increased the target to a record 9.4% of GDP for next year. It will increase borrowing by more than $10.5 billion this year. In 2027, ‌borrowing is set reach ‌to $71.66 billion, more than double what was initially planned.