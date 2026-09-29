Explosions heard in Kyiv, Reuters witness says
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, as Russia continues its near-daily attacks on the country in its fifth year of the war.
Missile debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building, among other damage, and a non-residential building caught fire in another part of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said nine people had been killed and more than 80 injured in Russian drone strikes throughout the country, including in Kyiv.