Explosions heard in Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 05:17 IST
Explosions heard in Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Explosions ​were heard ‌in the Ukrainian ​capital of Kyiv early on ‌Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, as Russia continues its near-daily attacks on ‌the country in its fifth year ‌of the war.

Missile debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building, ⁠among ​other ⁠damage, and a non-residential building caught fire ⁠in another part of the city, ​Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on ⁠Telegram. On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ⁠nine ​people had been killed and more than 80 injured ⁠in Russian drone strikes throughout the country, ⁠including ⁠in Kyiv.

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