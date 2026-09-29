Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

More than 50 members of Niger's security forces killed in attacks, sources say

More than 50 members of Niger's security forces have been killed in two attacks in the west of the landlocked Sahel nation, where jihadists including members of the regional Islamic State affiliate are active, two security sources said. A convoy of gendarmes was ambushed near the town of Abala-Filingué on Wednesday last week, the sources said. A separate ​attack in Birni-N'Konni killed more than 30 soldiers on Saturday, they said.

Italy's Meloni passes by-election test against new far-right rival

Italy's ruling coalition won a closely watched by-election in the southern region of Calabria on Monday, the first major test for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against a new far-right foe ahead of a general ​election due next year. National Future, led by former army general Roberto Vannacci, has surged to around 9% in opinion polls since its launch in February, overtaking Meloni's junior coalition partners and challenging the right in ‌the conservative constituency of Reggio ​Calabria.

Tether USDT aids Iran funding, Senate report says

Tether's USDT stablecoin has become a "significant financial lifeline" for Iran and a tool for funding proxy organizations, including Hezbollah, according to a report led by Senate Democrats, published on Monday. Led by Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the report analyzed 846 crypto wallets that have been sanctioned by Israel and the US in connection with Iran.

Protesters demand Spanish government limit evictions, pensioner to return home

The Spanish octogenarian whose eviction last week has triggered nationwide protests over Spain's housing crisis will be able to return to her Madrid house after reaching an agreement with her landlord, her lawyer said on Monday. Protesters camped outside the Madrid regional government's headquarters for a third day to object to her eviction and demand stronger protection for tenants in the face of a housing shortage and soaring rents. The Spanish government said on Monday it was working to approve some relief measures.

No strikes confirmed after explosion-like sounds heard near Iran's Qeshm

Iran's Qeshm Island ‌had not come under strike and no explosions were reported there, state TV said on Monday, citing local sources, after state news agency IRNA said an explosion-like sound had been heard from the direction of the sea. The sources told state TV the sound was similar to those heard on previous nights and was usually linked to warning shots fired at vessels violating waterway regulations.

North Korea says US approval for South Korea's nuclear submarine increases regional instability

North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement published by state media KCNA that the United States' approval for South Korea's building its first nuclear submarine is "a dangerous development" that added new instability to the political and military environment of the Asia-Pacific region. The approval is also another demonstration of US nuclear proliferation through AUKUS pact, the North Korean ministry said, outlining a history of what it described as Washington's "radical nuclear arms buildup" that resulted in the "collapse of international nuclear order."

Trump says US will win Iran war 'very soon'

US President Donald Trump told reporters that United States officials talked with mediators trying to end Washington's war with Iran on Monday, adding the US will win the Iran war "very soon." "We're going to win, as far as I'm concerned, it's going to be one way or the other," Trump said in the Oval Office. "It's going to go pretty quickly."

Anthropic, OpenAI will not attend Australian senate AI hearing on October 1

Anthropic will not appear before an Australian senate committee hearing on AI on ‌October 1, a source familiar with the matter said, days after a disclosure that an agent from OpenAI gained unauthorized access to the country's health system database. The Claude-parent has sought another date, the person who declined to be named, said as the invitation came late last week. OpenAI too cited the same reason and said it could not arrange for its executives to appear in the short time frame.

Dutch 'reformed hacker' arrested in ShinyHunters investigation, police and ex-boss say

A Dutch man whose journey from cybercriminal to reformed security professional was widely covered in the international media has been arrested as part of an investigation into the hacker group ShinyHunters, Dutch police and the man's ‌boss said on Monday. In a statement posted to social media site X, Dutch police said a 24-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the inquiry and would appear in court in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

UAE president discussed bilateral relations with Israel's Netanyahu, state news agency says

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed bilateral relations during a visit on Sunday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Gulf country, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Monday. The report by WAM was the first UAE confirmation of Netanyahu's visit.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there are more than 8,000 North Korean troops on Russian territory and preparations are underway to deploy another 10,000 troops. Citing "new data" on the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, Zelenskiy said they were "being selected for training and subsequent deployment to Russia."

Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government

Attempts to form a new government in Sweden hit the buffers on Monday after Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson said she was unable to secure enough support, despite the centre-left bloc winning a narrow majority in this month's election. "I can conclude that there is currently no possibility for me to form a government," Andersson said at a press conference, saying she had lost the support of Sweden's Left Party.

Pope urges Russia, Ukraine to sit down and discuss how to end war

Pope Leo on Monday urged Russia and Ukraine to sit down and discuss how to end their four-year war, hours after he had urged European leaders seeking to end conflicts to make concessions to achieve peace. The first US pope also decried national leaders who he said are "beginning to speak about ⁠nuclear weapons and wars that are becoming ever ​more destructive," addressing a press conference aboard his flight to Rome after a four-day trip to France.

Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car shows depth of Spain's housing crisis

Pilar ⁠Lopez spent two months sleeping in her car after she was evicted this summer from the apartment in Palma de Mallorca where she had lived for 12 years. Lopez, 65, who suffers from a serious chronic condition resulting from a spinal injury, said an investment fund bought the property from the bank with which she had a rental contract and out of the blue tried to offer her money to leave. She refused, but was unable to fight the eviction.

SpaceX's Starship makes orbital debut deploying Starlinks before early ending

SpaceX's giant Starship rocket reached orbit for the first time on Monday and deployed new Starlink satellites, achieving milestones in its 14th test flight despite an engine failure and a decision to cut the mission short. The uncrewed mission was scheduled to last 10 hours, but was reduced to three after one of Starship's three main ⁠engines shut down prematurely following separation from the spacecraft's lower-stage Super Heavy booster rocket.

Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom scenarios are not 'fake news'

Pope Leo on Monday said concerns that artificial intelligence could destroy the world are not "fake news" and should be taken seriously, in an apparent rebuke of US President Donald Trump. The first US pope, who has warned of the dangers of AI throughout his 16-month papacy, also directly criticized technology CEOs who argued there should be no guardrails on the technology.

Prosecutors reopen investigation into alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell University

New York state prosecutors have reopened an investigation into an alleged 2024 gang rape at a Cornell University fraternity house, a district attorney confirmed on Monday, after a civil lawsuit filed this month by the alleged victim sparked renewed outrage. In a lengthy statement, ​Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten confirmed that his office would present the case against seven alleged perpetrators to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Ukraine uses drones to deliver food to Russian-occupied Oleshky

Ukraine's military has used drones to deliver food and medicine to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, the governor of Ukraine's Kherson region said, as officials warn about a worsening humanitarian crisis. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sunday that, in the latest operation, heavy-lift drones delivered about four tons of food and medical supplies to 100 locations across the town simultaneously.

China, US pledge tariff cuts on $60 billion of goods including agriculture, toys, toasters

China ⁠and the United States said they will pursue tariff cuts on $60 billion worth of goods imported from each other, including products from US corn to cosmetics, and from Chinese toys to household appliances, with some notable omissions on each side. Under the US-China Board of Trade, both countries have each recommended $30 billion of trade in non-sensitive goods for more favourable tariff treatment, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement on Sunday night.

Suspected plot to attack UK's Fairford airbase, used by US: What do we know?

British police said on Monday they were investigating whether individuals acting for a foreign state were involved in an apparent plot to attack an airbase used by the United States, but said five men they had arrested would be released on bail. Below is what is known so far about the incident at RAF Fairford:

UN experts call for halt to Trump policy of migrant deportations to third ⁠countries

More than ​a dozen UN human rights experts have written to the US government urging a halt to policies that they said on Monday were putting migrants at heightened risk of abuse, including torture and persecution, by deporting them to countries other than their own. The Trump administration has since last year struck multiple agreements with African governments to accept migrants whom it cannot legally return to their home countries. Many of those deported under the so-called third-country arrangements had previously won protection from US judges, who found they could face abuses if repatriated.

Exclusive-US to grant sanctions waiver for flights between Iran and Iraq's Najaf, source says

US President Donald Trump's administration was set to grant a limited waiver to its Iran sanctions program on Monday to allow for flights carrying Shi'ite Muslim religious pilgrims between Iran and Iraq, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. The source, who is involved in the deliberations, said the US Treasury Department waiver would allow Iraqi Airways to fly back and forth between Iran and the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf in Iraq for one month, with a more permanent waiver potentially following.

Italian court convicts three Egyptians in absentia for kidnap of slain student Regeni

An Italian court on Monday convicted three Egyptian security officials in absentia for the 2016 kidnapping of student Giulio Regeni, whose tortured body was found days after his disappearance in Cairo, but dismissed a murder charge against one ⁠defendant. The three men were sentenced to 10 years in prison, while a fourth Egyptian official was acquitted of any involvement in the case, which severely strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. Italian authorities said they have been unable to determine the whereabouts of the accused.

Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal

Denmark is confident that NATO will maintain a heightened presence in Greenland and the broader Arctic region over the long term following a security agreement with the United States signed last week, the Danish defence minister said on Monday. NATO launched a mission named Arctic Sentry earlier this year to boost exercises and patrols in the ⁠region as part of an effort to defuse severe tensions within the military alliance over U.S. President Donald Trump's push to acquire Greenland.

Pentagon awards RTX's Raytheon $20.7 billion contract for AMRAAM missiles amid stockpile ⁠concerns

The Pentagon awarded RTX's Raytheon business a provisional multiyear contract worth $20.7 billion to accelerate production of AMRAAM missiles, as the military pushes to replenish stockpiles depleted by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The US has supplied large quantities of weapons to allies while also using munitions in its own military operations in Iran, raising concerns about inventories of key air defense and precision-guided weapons.

Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on

Pope Leo said on Monday that negotiators seeking to end conflict in Europe must be willing to sacrifice some positions to achieve peace, as efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine continue to fail. The first US pope, speaking to European leaders in Metz - home of Robert Schuman, a founding father of the European Union - said "war has returned, even to Europe: a new senseless slaughter, claiming countless civilian lives every day".

Explosions heard in Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, as Russia continues its near-daily attacks ‌on the country in its fifth year of the war.

Missile debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building, among ‌other damage, and a non-residential building caught fire in another part of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Trump says US will win Iran war 'very soon'

US President Donald Trump told reporters that United States officials talked with mediators trying to end Washington's war with Iran on Monday, adding the US will win the Iran war "very soon." "We're going ​to win, as far as I'm concerned, it's going to be one way or the other," Trump said in the Oval Office. "It's going to go pretty quickly."