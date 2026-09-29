US states challenge FAA environmental review of commercial drone package rules
A group of 15 states and a Texas county on Monday sued the US Federal Aviation Administration over an environmental review of planned commercial drone package delivery rules. The states — including California, New York and Michigan — said the FAA violated the law by failing to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of expanded drone package delivery operations.
The states said the FAA did not "adequately address the potential safety risks or other environmental impacts." The states legal challenge was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.