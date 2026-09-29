US states challenge FAA environmental review of commercial drone package rules

​A group ​of 15 ‌states and a ​Texas county on Monday ‌sued the US Federal Aviation Administration over an environmental review of ‌planned commercial drone package delivery rules. The ‌states — including California, New York and Michigan — said the FAA violated ⁠the ​law ⁠by failing to adequately analyze the potential ⁠environmental impacts of expanded drone ​package delivery operations.

The states said ⁠the FAA did not "adequately address the potential ⁠safety ​risks or other environmental impacts." The states legal ⁠challenge was filed in the U.S. ⁠Court ⁠of Appeals for the Second Circuit.