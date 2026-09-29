Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump government ads draw scrutiny weeks before midterm elections

Taxpayer-funded television ads featuring President Donald Trump, including spots celebrating a "golden age of America" and one accompanied by a chorus singing "love me" on repeat, are drawing bipartisan criticism and legal questions five weeks before midterm elections. The three nationally broadcast ads, ​ending with the disclaimer "Paid for by the US Government," have prompted ethics experts and lawmakers from Trump's fellow Republicans and rival Democrats alike to question whether public funds are being used to promote the president politically.

Tether ​USDT aids Iran funding, Senate report says

Tether's USDT stablecoin has become a "significant financial lifeline" for Iran and a tool for funding proxy organizations, including Hezbollah, ‌according to a ​report led by Senate Democrats, published on Monday. Led by Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the report analyzed 846 crypto wallets that have been sanctioned by Israel and the US in connection with Iran.

Judge blocks Trump from tying anti-terrorism grants to election changes

A US judge blocked the Trump administration on Monday from conditioning counterterrorism funds to state and local governments on changes to election administration. The decision by Washington-based US District Judge Amir Ali marks the latest defeat for President Donald Trump in his bid to increase the federal government's authority over elections ahead of the November 3 midterms, when his Republicans are fighting to retain majorities in both houses of Congress.

Giant pandas arrive at Zoo ‌Atlanta for 10-year stay

Atlanta's newest celebrities arrived in style on Sunday, as two giant pandas from China touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson airport aboard a jumbo jet dubbed the FedEx Panda Express. Two years after the city sent its last bears home to China, giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang landed to take up residence at Zoo Atlanta, one of three US zoos to house the bears.

Florida pastor accused of role in Haitian president's assassination goes on trial

A Haitian American pastor accused by US prosecutors of helping orchestrate the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise so he could take over the Caribbean nation's leadership is due to stand trial in Miami on Monday. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to kill or kidnap Moise and could face life in prison if convicted.

White House weighs red-dyed diesel tax relief to lower fuel prices

The White House is considering regulatory relief that would allow broader sales of red-dyed diesel as part of an effort to bring down ‌soaring prices, a move that could allow some buyers to avoid the federal fuel tax, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The red-dye proposal has emerged from days of administration deliberations as one of the leading alternatives to a diesel export ban, which has been discussed as global supply disruptions drive prices to record levels. President Donald Trump has backed a ban, but that has faced widespread opposition from the oil industry and other parts of the business community.

Trump's ‌AI meeting with tech CEOs to focus on finding balance, US House speaker says

President Donald Trump's meeting with tech CEOs on artificial intelligence on Tuesday will focus on finding a balance between innovation and oversight, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, as the federal government seeks to define its role in the burgeoning technology. "We do not need a moratorium. We do not need to jump in and hyper-regulate this, because we'll lose the race to China," Johnson said in an interview on Monday with Fox Business Network. "The innovation is important to continue, but we have to strike the right balance. That's what the conversation is going to be about."

Prosecutors reopen investigation into alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell University

New York state prosecutors have reopened an investigation into an alleged 2024 gang rape at a Cornell University fraternity house, a district attorney confirmed on Monday, after a civil lawsuit filed this month by the alleged victim sparked renewed outrage. In a lengthy statement, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten confirmed that his office would present the case against seven alleged perpetrators to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Pennsylvania measles cases cross 900 as outbreak grows

Pennsylvania's measles outbreak continued to worsen, with 68 new infections reported since Wednesday ⁠last week, bringing the total to ​903 on Monday, health department data showed, as the state grapples with the worst measles resurgence in decades. Here are more details:

Fed ⁠watchdog flags apparent data breaches by retiring staff member

The US Federal Reserve’s in-house watchdog said on Monday that a former staff member was found multiple times trying to remove confidential information before retiring from the central bank, but these apparent breaches did not ultimately trigger a formal misconduct finding. The Fed’s Inspector General said in a report that the departing employee served in the central bank’s Division of International Finance and retired from the central bank in July 2024. The Fed’s IG did not respond to a request to provide the identity of the employee flagged in the report. The Fed’s Board of ⁠Governors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump confirms meeting with Anthropic's Amodei, repeats dismissal of AI fears

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to have a dinner meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Sunday night, but reaffirmed his stance against slowing the pace of AI development. Trump also reiterated his belief that new regulations would open the door for China to outpace the United States in AI advancement. Although he acknowledged Amodei's concern that going too fast on artificial intelligence could expand risks, Trump said it's more important for the ​United States to maintain a technological edge over China.

Florida asks court to bar OpenAI from developing new models as part of child harm lawsuit

Florida's attorney general asked a judge on Monday to bar OpenAI from developing new artificial intelligence models without outside oversight as part of its lawsuit accusing the company of harming children. Florida sued OpenAI in June accusing the company of misrepresenting the safety of its ChatGPT platform, saying it has harmed children ⁠by providing information to school shooters, offering guidance on self-harm and addicting young users.

Democrats to probe lucrative Trump family business deals if they win midterms

Corporate donors to US President Donald Trump's ballroom and participants in business deals brokered by Trump family members are expected to be among the first targets of investigations if Democrats take control of the House or Senate in November's midterm elections, multiple Capitol Hill staffers, lawmakers and attorneys told Reuters in recent days. Control of either chamber would give Democrats subpoena power and funding to bolster investigative staff, enabling them to launch probes as early as February and potentially triggering lengthy legal battles that would ⁠place the ​Trump family business empire squarely in the spotlight.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow restrictions on transgender inmates

President Donald Trump's administration asked the US Supreme Court on Monday to let it enforce a policy restricting gender-affirming care for transgender inmates in federal prisons, part of his crackdown on the rights of transgender people. The Justice Department filed an emergency request asking the court to lift Washington, D.C.-based US District Judge Royce Lamberth's order blocking the Federal Bureau of Prisons from enforcing the policy, while a legal challenge to the measure plays out.

FBI deputy chief Bailey to resign after just over a year with agency

FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey said on Monday he is resigning his position, leaving the most prominent US law enforcement agency after a little more than a year. Bailey, a Republican ally of President Donald Trump who left his job as Missouri attorney general to join the FBI, said he was leaving to return to his family. Bailey, serving under FBI Director Kash Patel, helped oversee ⁠election-related investigations and was present earlier this year when agents seized 2020 election ballots from Georgia.

US Supreme Court's Alito won't participate in climate case involving oil companies

US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito will not participate in an upcoming case involving a bid by oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit seeking to hold them liable for helping fuel climate change, a court official said on Monday. Alito owns stock in several oil and gas companies but not Exxon Mobil and ⁠Suncor Energy, the two companies involved in the dispute to be heard by the court on October 5. He had initially declined calls ⁠from watchdog and environmental groups to recuse. Alito stepped aside when the litigation reached the court at an earlier stage in 2023.

Duffy, airlines urge US Congress to quickly approve $30 billion for aviation reforms

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, major airlines, aviation unions and other groups on Monday urged Congress to quickly approve another $30 billion for air traffic control towers, software and digital upgrades as well as improvement of airport facilities. Congress approved $12.5 billion over five years in June 2025 to upgrade the air traffic control system and boost hiring of controllers following longstanding complaints about airport congestion and flight delays and a string of recent technology problems. A mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January 2025 that killed 67 people also spurred calls for ‌changes.

Trump unveils $15 billion planned Iowa steel project

US President Donald Trump on Monday said ‌that a Minnesota company plans to build a multi-billion-dollar steel mill in Iowa, handing the administration a marquee manufacturing investment to showcase as Republicans head into November's midterm elections. Trump unveiled the project at the White House with executives from Mesabi Metallics, which recently opened ​Minnesota's first new iron ore mine in 50 years. The White House said the plant investment would amount to $15 billion.