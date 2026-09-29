Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-US roar back to beat Internationals ​for 11th consecutive Presidents Cup win

Jacob Bridgeman clinched the ​winning point as the United States rallied to beat ‌the ​International Team 17-13 and retain the Presidents Cup near Chicago on Sunday. Bridgeman beat Australia's Min Woo Lee 1-up to give the Americans the 15-1/2 points required to secure the trophy, completing a ‌final-day turnaround after the US began Sunday trailing 10-1/2 to 7-1/2.

Soccer-Infantino orders FIFA funding review after UEFA, CONCACAF seek $2.1 billion payout

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ordered an assessment of proposals to distribute more money to national associations, following calls from UEFA and CONCACAF for a $2.1 billion ‌payout from the governing body's reserves, but stopped short of committing to an amount. In a letter to the six continental confederation presidents seen ‌by Reuters on Monday, Infantino said the assessment would go before the FIFA Council on October 15, with any additional funding subject to financial checks and formal approval.

NBA-Wembanyama says Finals loss lingers as Spurs eye new season

Victor Wembanyama said the disappointment of the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Finals defeat by the New York Knicks has ⁠lingered into the ​offseason, with the Frenchman acknowledging ⁠he has endured some difficult nights ahead of the new campaign. Wembanyama, speaking at the Spurs' media day on Monday, said he had allowed himself to confront the ⁠emotions of losing the Finals after five games rather than trying to move past them too quickly.

NBA-LeBron soaks in brotherly love in Philly media debut

"You ​guys know who I am, right?" The name is familiar but the 76ers red, white and blue jersey was new ⁠for LeBron James, who opened his introductory press conference on Monday with a quick quip amid the extraordinary buzz that surrounds his arrival in Philadelphia.

Giants OLB Brian Burns (ACL) to ⁠miss ​rest of season

New York Giants star edge rusher Brian Burns tore his right ACL during Sunday's victory against Tennessee and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday. Burns sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the ⁠12-7 win against the Titans in East Rutherford, N.J. He went to the ground after being blocked by Austin Schlottmann and grabbed ⁠his right leg before eventually limping ⁠off the field.

Basketball-Lynx guard Miles wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award in unanimous vote

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been unanimously named the 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league said ‌on Monday. A starter ‌in all 40 of her appearances, Miles averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists ​and 4.7 rebounds per game.