Brakes activated before Vietnam Airlines 787 overran Munich runway, report finds

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 09:01 IST
Brakes activated before Vietnam Airlines 787 overran Munich runway, report finds

A Boeing 787-9 operated by flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recorded repeated brake ​inputs during takeoff before overrunning a runway and striking ​approach lighting at Munich Airport last ‌month, according ​to an interim report by German investigators.

The plane, operating a scheduled flight from Munich to Hanoi on August 15 with 271 passengers, 12 cabin crew and four pilots on ‌board, sustained substantial damage but no injuries were reported, according to the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU).

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