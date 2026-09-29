Italy's Catania airport closes again due to Etna volcano, after brief reopening

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 13:51 IST
Italy's Catania airport closes again due to Etna volcano, after brief reopening

Italy's ​Catania airport ​closed again on ‌Tuesday after ​renewed disruption linked to the Mount Etna volcano, ‌only hours after it had reopened following a three-day closure. Airport operator SAC said ‌flight operations had been halted until 1300 ‌GMT because of volcanic activity and current weather conditions.

It advised passengers to check the ⁠status ​of ⁠their flights with their airlines before travelling to ⁠the airport, adding updates would follow. The Sicilian airport, ​Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, is ⁠often disrupted by volcanic ash interference from Mount ⁠Etna, ​Europe's highest and most active volcano.

The latest shutdown affected thousands ⁠of passengers and placed significant pressure on other ⁠Sicilian ⁠airports, as airlines diverted flights away from Catania.

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