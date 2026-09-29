Mapping the Market: Dollar gains still possible, but signs of trouble emerge
By Peter Stoneham Sept 29 - The dollar has been climbing since mid-September and could keep going, but signs of trouble on the chart suggest the risk of a pullback is growing.
Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart. Until recently, technical indicators appeared to be moving in favor of dollar bulls. The dollar index – a widely followed basket of six currencies traded against the greenback – surpassed an important chart milestone last week.
That milestone was the 100-week moving average. Technical analysts use moving averages to better understand a trend by stripping out price extremes. Crossing above them is seen as bullish, and in the dollar’s case it appeared to signal building momentum for a new phase of a rally that began earlier this month and had produced gains of 2.8% from trough to peak. However, no sooner had the dollar index surpassed its 100-week moving average than it ran out of gas on Friday. That session produced what is known as a bearish engulfing pattern. As the name suggests, it often foreshadows a slide in prices.
One tool technical analysts use to understand the balance between buyers and sellers is candlestick charts, which provide important prices -- the open, high, low and close for a given period – in an easily understandable format. A bearish engulfing formation is a candlestick pattern consisting of a down day of prices in which the range between the open and close is bigger than the previous up day’s. It is taken as a sign that positive momentum is faltering.
On Monday, this interpretation was enhanced by another candlestick pattern called a bearish harami, in which the range between the open and close is contained by the previous day’s open and close. It is also taken as a sign the market is losing momentum and entering a period of indecision. The upcoming trading sessions could be key for the dollar. If the index falls below the 100-week moving average near 100.7, market participants would view the 100 area as important to determine whether a slide toward the September 9 low of 98.5980 is possible.
However, if Friday’s bearish engulfing pattern proves to be a hiccup, focus will turn to the area around 101.63 to 101.80, which is where the June and July highs are located, according to LSEG data. Technical analysts view previous highs as significant and they can often slow or accelerate a rise. A rise above those peaks could lead the dollar toward 102.87, which is the midway point between the January 2025-to-January 2026 fall, and then possibly 104.59.
What the chart shows: (Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. )
(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and David Gaffen)