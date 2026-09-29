EU increases funding for Horizon Europe programme to attract top talent

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 16:25 IST
EU increases funding for Horizon Europe programme to attract top talent

The European Commission ​is adding €500 million ($566.80 ​million) in funding ‌for its ​flagship science and general research programme called Horizon Europe, it said ‌on Tuesday, as it aims to keep and attract top talent in the region. • The extra funding ‌covers the programme for 2026 and 2027, bringing ‌the total budget for the two years to around €14.8 billion, the Commission said in a statement.

• The European Union ⁠has ​been trying ⁠to lure top academic talent away from the United States, ⁠given disaffection among some US academics with President Donald ​Trump's administration. • Last year, Reuters spoke to ⁠13 European universities and research institutes that reported seeing an ⁠increase ​in US-based employees considering crossing the Atlantic, as well as half a dozen US-based academics pondering ⁠a move to Europe.

• Australia is also joining ⁠the Horizon ⁠Europe programme, marking the closer ties between Australia and the EU. ($1 = 0.8821 euros)

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