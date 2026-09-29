Putin envoy, US officials discussed Ukraine war, energy initiatives, US official says

​Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin's envoy ​Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with US officials on ‌ending the Ukraine war, including possible US-Russia energy initiatives in the postwar period, a US official ‌said on Tuesday.

The visit Monday by ‌Dmitriev, who is also head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, follows a meeting between ⁠President Donald ​Trump and ⁠Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy last week in New York, ⁠where Zelenskiy said they discussed a potential ​ceasefire on energy-related targets. Trump envoys Steve Witkoff ⁠and Jared Kushner met with Putin in Moscow ⁠earlier ​this month.

Dmitriev was in Washington "to continue constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution ⁠to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible U.S.-Russia energy initiatives ⁠after ⁠the war ends," the US official said.