Putin envoy, US officials discussed Ukraine war, energy initiatives, US official says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with US officials on ending the Ukraine war, including possible US-Russia energy initiatives in the postwar period, a US official said on Tuesday.
The visit Monday by Dmitriev, who is also head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, follows a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy last week in New York, where Zelenskiy said they discussed a potential ceasefire on energy-related targets. Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Putin in Moscow earlier this month.
Dmitriev was in Washington "to continue constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible U.S.-Russia energy initiatives after the war ends," the US official said.