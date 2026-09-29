UK PM Burnham vows to create national care service
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that his government would create a national care service, which would be free at the point of use. "A system in the best traditions of this party where everyone contributes and everyone is covered," he told the Labour Party conference. "Free at the point of use and no care charges out paid out of your basic state pension."
Burnham has said he would put those plans to voters at the next election.