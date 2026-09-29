UK PM Burnham vows to create national care service

British ​Prime Minister ‌Andy Burnham said ​on Tuesday that his ‌government would create a national care service, which would be free ‌at the point of use. "A ‌system in the best traditions of this party where everyone contributes ⁠and ​everyone ⁠is covered," he told the Labour Party ⁠conference. "Free at the point of ​use and no care charges out ⁠paid out of your basic ⁠state ​pension."

Burnham has said he would put those ⁠plans to voters at the next election.