Games-Olympic champion Li accomplishes gold mission, heartbreak for Iraq's Ammar

Double Olympic weightlifting champion ‌Li ​Wenwen bagged her maiden Asian Games gold but a cruel twist of fate denied Iraq's Ali Ammar the same honour— even after he set a snatch world record in the men's +110 kg event on Tuesday. Ammar lifted 219kg to build a sizeable ‌cushion heading into the clean and jerk, where his second attempt at 246kg left him one kilogram short of Iran's Ali Davoudi, who totalled 466kg.

With the clock winding down and confusion in his camp, Ammar hurried onto the platform, fumbled with his belt and missed his final clean-and-jerk attempt to settle for silver. “The last attempt was really important for ‌me. Unfortunately, the time was running out. I missed the opportunity," Ammar lamented.

"I thought I had two minutes to rest but then I ran out. I needed ‌to pull up my belt and walk there, which is like 10 seconds and then time ran out. “If I had 10 more seconds that would have been great. I was not able to attempt it (properly).

“Yes, I was disappointed. But I am sure that this is a learning.” Earlier, China's Li claimed the women's +86kg weightlifting gold with consummate ease.

Li, who followed her +87kg title in Tokyo with the +81kg gold in Paris, totalled 310kg ⁠at the Nagoya ​City Trade and Industry Center, taking the ⁠title with a couple of Games records as well. Although well short of her world record mark of 335kg, it was more than enough to finish comfortably ahead of South Korea's Park Hye-jeong, who lifted 300kg.

Known ⁠for her habit of sleeping on the floor during competitions, Li was in tears once the results were out before jumping onto the podium with childlike joy to receive her gold. "I have ​done a very good job today, I came here just for this medal," said a beaming Li.

COMPETITIVE EDGE Before that, her competitive edge was on full ⁠display.

Li let out a scream as she sauntered in, dipped her taped fingers into chalk powder and rubbed them onto her palms before taking the platform for the snatch. She began with a modest 132kg but flattened ⁠the ​field with her third attempt of 140kg for a new Games record. Park's 133kg was the next best.

Park laid down a marker in the clean and jerk too, lifting 167kg, but Li effortlessly surpassed the mark with 170kg. "I will rest for one or two days and then prepare myself better for the Olympic Games," she said, ⁠while confirming she was sticking to her sleeping routine in Nagoya too.

"If you follow my social media you will see; always on the floor at competitions I sleep ⁠on the floor. I feel safer. "We stay ⁠on the cruise ship. I am sleeping very well."

Park, who won the +87kg gold in Hangzhou three years ago, found a silver lining in her performance. "Even though I couldn't equal the medal colour from last Asian Games in Hangzhou, I could lift more weight, ‌and I felt as ‌though I won a battle with myself," she said.

Qatar's Ouisal Ikhlef won bronze.