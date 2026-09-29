Cycling-Niewiadoma-Phinney joins Lidl-Trek on two-year deal

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 21:04 IST
Cycling-Niewiadoma-Phinney joins Lidl-Trek on two-year deal

Former Tour de ​France Femmes ​winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney ‌signed a ​two-year contract with Lidl-Trek on Tuesday, as the ‌32-year-old Polish rider ended a nine-year involvement with Canyon/SRAM. Niewiadoma-Phinney, who came second behind Dutch rival ‌Demi Vollering in Saturday's road race ‌at the UCI Road World Championships, won the Tour de France in 2024 and has finished ⁠on ​the final ⁠podium in every edition since the race began ⁠in 2022.

"I have spent many years on the ​same team and the decision to move ⁠forward and change the environment wasn't easy until ⁠I ​talked to Lidl-Trek," Niewiadoma-Phinney said in a team statement. "I'm looking forward to ⁠working with people and professionals who have a ⁠fresh ⁠look at my abilities and at what we can achieve together."

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