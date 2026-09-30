Costa Rica's Grynspan narrowly ahead in race to be next UN chief, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 02:55 IST
Costa Rica's Grynspan narrowly ahead in race to be next UN chief, sources say

An ‌informal poll ​by the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday placed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan ‌as the frontrunner in the contest to become the 10th UN secretary-general, sources close to the process said. The fourth secret poll by the 15-member Security ‌Council followed the gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly in ‌New York last week. The first and third polls, held in July and September, also showed Grynspan narrowly ahead while an August poll placed Guyana's U.N. Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett ⁠in ​the top spot.

After ⁠former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet dropped out of the race this month, seven candidates ⁠are vying to succeed Antonio Guterres. The former Portuguese prime minister steps down at ​the end of this year after two five-year terms. It is ⁠still possible for more candidates to enter the race. Ultimately the five Security Council ⁠veto ​powers — the United States, China, Russia, France and Britain — need to agree on a candidate. When Guterres was chosen in 2016, it took six ⁠straw polls for the Security Council to reach agreement.

The UN Security Council ⁠will eventually ⁠formally recommend a candidate to the 193-member General Assembly for election. Approval by the assembly has long been seen ‌as ‌a rubber stamp. (Editing by Mark Porter ​and Sanjeev Miglani)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

Organic Vegetable Shopping Gap: What Trust and Price Mean for Everyday Shoppers

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026