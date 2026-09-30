Costa Rica's Grynspan narrowly ahead in race to be next UN chief, sources say

An ‌informal poll ​by the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday placed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan ‌as the frontrunner in the contest to become the 10th UN secretary-general, sources close to the process said. The fourth secret poll by the 15-member Security ‌Council followed the gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly in ‌New York last week. The first and third polls, held in July and September, also showed Grynspan narrowly ahead while an August poll placed Guyana's U.N. Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett ⁠in ​the top spot.

After ⁠former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet dropped out of the race this month, seven candidates ⁠are vying to succeed Antonio Guterres. The former Portuguese prime minister steps down at ​the end of this year after two five-year terms. It is ⁠still possible for more candidates to enter the race. Ultimately the five Security Council ⁠veto ​powers — the United States, China, Russia, France and Britain — need to agree on a candidate. When Guterres was chosen in 2016, it took six ⁠straw polls for the Security Council to reach agreement.

The UN Security Council ⁠will eventually ⁠formally recommend a candidate to the 193-member General Assembly for election. Approval by the assembly has long been seen ‌as ‌a rubber stamp. (Editing by Mark Porter ​and Sanjeev Miglani)