FOREX-Dollar set for large rise in September, mainly at euro's expense

The dollar stood near this year's ‌high ​versus the euro on Wednesday and was poised for the largest monthly rise against it in 14 months, powered by US growth and rising US interest rates in contrast to the energy and debt worries swirling in Europe. On Tuesday the euro ‌dipped to its lowest since May 2025, at $1.1312, and it traded nearby at $1.1339 in Asia on Wednesday. The euro is also testing support around 178 yen.

The dollar is up nearly 2.5% on the euro in September and it is set to notch a third straight quarterly rise. The stronger greenback has also pushed the Australian dollar below 70 cents for ‌the first time since early August, with the Aussie slipping to a nine-week low of $0.6959 after inflation data came in a fraction under forecasts.

"The US economy is ‌running hot, Europe is losing the global AI race, and energy supplies and French politics remain big concerns for the euro," said Brent Donnelly, president of foreign exchange trading at analytics firm Spectra Markets. Earlier this month benchmark European gas prices spiked to their highest since 2022.

French markets are under pressure from debt and political gridlock, ahead of next year's presidential election, and the spread with German yields has blown ⁠beyond 115 basis ​points to its widest since 2012. A skew ⁠in options prices has tipped sharply in recent sessions to show traders favour buying protection against further euro falls — though Donnelly says the dollar probably needs strong US data to make headway from here.

The dollar ⁠also hit a 16-1/2-month top on the Swiss franc on Tuesday at 0.8358 francs. The franc has suffered, in part, because investors have gone looking for low-yielding alternatives to yen to sell ​in search of carry elsewhere. The yen has fallen out of favour as a short against the dollar following US-Japan yen buying in July and ⁠August, which has been followed by warnings not to test their resolve, as well as a pickup in the pace of Japanese rate hikes.

The dollar has dropped 2% on the yen in September and almost 3.8% ⁠over ​the third quarter, touching a low of almost two weeks at 156.38 in Asia trade. The Fed's preferred inflation yardstick, US core PCE, is due out later on Wednesday though the market is focused on Friday's US jobs report which, if strong, could reinforce expectations that US interest rates are on the rise.

Some of those expectations ⁠took a hit overnight when influential New York Fed President John Williams said there is "no need for urgency" in raising rates. Two-year Treasury yields fell about 3.5 ⁠basis points and Fed funds futures pricing for ⁠a rate hike next month dialled back to 50% from 71%. The New Zealand dollar, which hit its lowest since last November on Tuesday, was pinned at $0.5645.

Sterling touched a three-month trough on Tuesday and last sat nearby at $1.3230. The yuan headed for ‌its seventh straight quarterly gain ‌on the dollar in its final session before China's October 1-7 holidays.