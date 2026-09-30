Soccer-Bae fires South Korea into Asian Games soccer final with 2-1 win over China 

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 13:49 IST
Soccer-Bae fires South Korea into Asian Games soccer final with 2-1 win over China 

Bae Jun-ho struck late as ​South Korea came from behind to ​snatch a 2-1 victory over ‌China ​on Wednesday and reach a record fourth successive Asian Games final in the men's soccer.

The defending champions will bid for ‌an unprecedented fourth straight gold medal in Saturday's final at Toyota stadium against the winner of Japan and Uzbekistan, who meet in the late semi-final on Wednesday. Another South Korean gold ‌would come with an added bonus for the players, who would earn an exemption ‌from South Korea's compulsory military service for adult males as Asian Games champions.

For that chance, they have Bae to thank after the Stoke City attacker latched onto a long cross at the far post and ⁠volleyed ​home in the 82nd ⁠minute at Osaka's Nagai stadium. Lee Young-jun earlier headed in a corner from 33 minutes to cancel out ⁠China forward Wang Yudong's opening strike.

China bowed out from their first Games semi-finals in 28 years with ​some regret, after a run to the under-23 Asian Cup final in January ⁠also ended without gold. Defender Peng Xiao missed a golden chance to put the Chinese ahead for a second ⁠time ​in the 62nd minute when a poor clearing header landed at his feet right in front of goal, but he sent a low shot fizzing wide of ⁠the left post.

The Koreans flirted with disaster in the 79th minute when a diving Lee ⁠nearly headed a ⁠cross into his own net, the ball flashing by the post. Minutes later, Bae gave them breathing room, latching onto Eom Ji-sung's cross ‌to slam in ‌the winner.

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