Soccer-Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with swelling in right thigh after injury scare

Raphinha left the Brazil national ​team squad on Wednesday ​as a precaution due ‌to ​swelling in his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation said. The 29-year-old was substituted at ‌halftime during his side's 4-2 friendly win over Australia on Tuesday, sparking concern in Barcelona-based media that they may be about ‌to lose a key player to injury.

Raphinha was limited to ‌33 club appearances last season due to fitness issues and missed four games in April because of a hamstring problem in the same leg, ⁠which ​he also sustained ⁠while on international duty. The Brazilian Football Confederation said in its statement ⁠that Raphinha had "a small muscle oedema" following a scan. He will ​miss Brazil's third friendly matchagainst India on Saturday and will ⁠not be replaced. Last Friday, manager Carlo Ancelotti had selected Raphinha to play ⁠the ​full match in a 1-1 draw with Australia, during which he assisted Rayan's late equaliser. Raphinha has been ⁠in fine form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three ⁠assists in ⁠his eight appearances for his club side. Barcelona are next in action on October 10, hosting ‌Getafe in ‌LaLiga.