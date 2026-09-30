Soccer-Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with swelling in right thigh after injury scare

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 14:14 IST
Soccer-Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with swelling in right thigh after injury scare

Raphinha left the Brazil national ​team squad on Wednesday ​as a precaution due ‌to ​swelling in his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation said. The 29-year-old was substituted at ‌halftime during his side's 4-2 friendly win over Australia on Tuesday, sparking concern in Barcelona-based media that they may be about ‌to lose a key player to injury.

Raphinha was limited to ‌33 club appearances last season due to fitness issues and missed four games in April because of a hamstring problem in the same leg, ⁠which ​he also sustained ⁠while on international duty. The Brazilian Football Confederation said in its statement ⁠that Raphinha had "a small muscle oedema" following a scan. He will ​miss Brazil's third friendly matchagainst India on Saturday and will ⁠not be replaced. Last Friday, manager Carlo Ancelotti had selected Raphinha to play ⁠the ​full match in a 1-1 draw with Australia, during which he assisted Rayan's late equaliser. Raphinha has been ⁠in fine form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three ⁠assists in ⁠his eight appearances for his club side. Barcelona are next in action on October 10, hosting ‌Getafe in ‌LaLiga.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond the AI Hype: Sierra Leone Bets on Data, Skills and Connectivity to Drive Real Development

Eurasia’s Middle Corridor Faces a $55 Billion Test to Turn Connectivity Into Economic Growth

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026