German unemployment and state inflation rise in September

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 15:03 IST
German unemployment and state inflation rise in September

The number of unemployed people in Germany rose significantly more than expected in September and ‌inflation rose in five states, pointing to a national increase. In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless figure grew by 12,000 to 3.01 million, labour office figures showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 1,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 6.4%. The overall ‌unadjusted number of unemployed people dipped slightly under the 3 million mark in September after sitting above that figure for two ‌months in a row.

LABOUR MARKET SLUGGISH The autumn pickup in Germany's labour market typically begins in September, but this year's start has been sluggish, labour office head Andrea Nahles said in a statement.

"The economic improvement is not yet reaching the labour market," Nahles added. Gross domestic product in Europe's largest economy grew more than expected ⁠in the ​first half of the year, ⁠leading economic institutes to revise up their forecasts, but the economy lost steam in the third quarter.

Looking ahead in the labour market, a cyclical stabilisation should be in ⁠the making, said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING. "However, the structural trends are likely to continue," he added, pointing to cost-cutting measures ​across the automotive industry and the high level of bankruptcies.

INFLATION EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN SEPTEMBER Adding to the gloom, inflation ⁠rose in five key German states in September, preliminary data showed on Wednesday, showing the impact from higher energy prices due to the Iran war.

The state inflation data ⁠points ​to rising headline inflation in Germany for September, with little change in the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, said Claus Vistesen, chief euro zone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. Economists polled by Reuters are forecasting a harmonised national inflation rate in ⁠Germany of 3.2% in September, up from 2.9% in the previous month. National figures will be released later on Wednesday.

Economists warn that ⁠the recovery of Europe's biggest economy ⁠is not yet self-sustaining as high energy prices and economic policy uncertainty are weighing on household consumption. German retail sales rose less than expected in August, increasing by 1.3% compared with the previous month, ‌data showed on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond the AI Hype: Sierra Leone Bets on Data, Skills and Connectivity to Drive Real Development

Eurasia’s Middle Corridor Faces a $55 Billion Test to Turn Connectivity Into Economic Growth

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026